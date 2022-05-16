Home page World

Of: Marcus Gable

Jason Momoa has faced criticism for his posts from the Sistine Chapel. The Hollywood star apologizes for this and takes the paparazzi to heart.

Munich – What’s the best place to get rid of a really important message? A public apology. One can certainly argue about the perfect ambience. Jason Momoa chose a gym. There, the actor known from “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” took his Instagram video to respond to criticism of his behavior in Vatican City.

There Momoa, who was in Italy for the shooting of “Fast & Furios 10”, posted photos and short clips from the Sistine Chapel, among other things – a no-go for Catholics. Many users complained in the comments that it was not actually allowed to take photos in the holy of holies, but apparently an exception was made for a star.

The apology is followed by clear words: in his Instagram video, Jason Momoa first addresses all Italians and then the paparazzi. © Instagram/ @prideofgypsies

Momoa Says Sorry: “It Wasn’t My Intention to Disrespect Your Culture”

The 42-year-old didn’t want to let this accusation sit and reacted with his sorry video, in which he flexed his muscles at the beginning. Because first Momoa lifts dumbbells to the music of the “Red Hot Chili Peppers”, before the time has come to let humility prevail in his very own way. “If you ever thought I didn’t respect your culture, that wasn’t my intention,” the Hawaiian insists, repeating over and over for the three and a half minutes.

As an explanation, Momoa adds that he was asked by others in attendance for photos together: “I was very respectful and asked permission for what I thought was fine.” For appeasement, the Hollywood star also added that he has for paid for this “private moment” and made a donation to the church.

Momoa scolds paparazzi: Hollywood star threatens to hit the camera

By Monday evening, the clip had been viewed around 3.8 million times. And so often the spectacular end, Momoa’s message to the paparazzi, with whom he has a private feud. In the days before he had complained about being followed at every turn by the professional photographers.

Now he says he understands “the game,” but has repeatedly asked to be left alone. Apparently in vain. So Momoa adds, “I don’t like being chased,” before demonstrating a taste of what the paparazzi might be in store for in the future. “That’s what awaits you,” he scolds the camera and hits it hard.

For this message, the fitness room was an understandable choice. Because Momoa also took the opportunity to show off his muscular upper body. (mg)