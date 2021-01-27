The image of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku facing each other in the middle of the match between Inter and Milan for the Italian Cup, went around the world. The result (2-1 for the neroazzurri) was in the background after the tremendous fight between two of the best forwards in the world that, beyond lasting only a few seconds, was enough for them to attack each other with hurtful phrases while they were separated by their peers.

In that exchange, one of the most striking insults was the one used by the Swede, who, in full fever, shot him: “Go do your shitty voodoo rituals, burrito. Call your mom and do your shitty voodoo rituals. “ Although at the time it seemed like one more insult, the truth is, there is a particular story behind that attack, which Zlatan clearly did not forget.

The origin of the story was in 2017, when Lukaku was one of Everton’s leading figures. Determined to retain him, the English club put on the table an important offer to ensure its continuity. However, although everything was on track for the agreement to be signed, finally the Belgian rejected it and was sold for a succulent amount to Manchester United.

Some time later, when Everton’s largest shareholder Farhad Moshiri was asked about the issue, he revealed a particular story that made the headlines in the main European newspapers at that time.

“If I tell you, you won’t believe it. We offered him a better contract and the player agreed to our terms. Then the unimaginable happened … Romelu called his mother, who was on a pilgrimage to Africa or I don’t know where. And for something related to voodoo he told her that she had to go to Chelsea. That’s what he told us. ”

Finally, Lukaku did not go to the Blues, but the story was installed in Europe and, clearly, also in the memory of Ibrahimovic. Shortly after his arrival at Manchester United, The Belgian shared a team with Zlatan, and at that time they also starred in a cross in the middle of training after a dispute over an aerial ball.

Either way, until yesterday’s crossing, the relationship between the two seemed to have been on good terms after their respective departures from United. In fact, Lukaku praised him more than once.

But with the clear intention of making his rival warm up and, if possible, take advantage of him, Zlatan did not hesitate to bring that story back to the classic of Milan.