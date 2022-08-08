from Cristina Marrone

Around the age of 13 it is the voices of unknown people that become more interesting and rewarding. It’s a biologically predefined path now confirmed by brain scans

Young children’s brains appear to be well tuned to their mothers’ voices. Not so for teenagers: at 13, boys would in fact be more reactive to voices other than those of their mother, contrary to what happens among the little ones. The conclusion seems obvious, but a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience scientifically confirms what every day is under the eyes of many parents and psychologists. As children grow and expand their social bonds beyond the family, their brains also try to find harmony with the new world to discover. “Just as a child has his ears” raised “to his mother’s words, the adolescent shows interest in a completely different category of sounds and voices” he comments Daniel Abrams of Stanford University School of Medicine. In 2016, the same team of researchers discovered that children, even very young ones, were not only able to recognize their mother’s voice among many, but also that listening to her activated the areas of their brains involved in paying attention and picking up. rewards.

Brain scans In the new work, the researchers scanned the brains of boys between the ages of 7 and 16 as they listened to the voices of mothers and then of strangers speaking nonsense. What emerged? Even in this case, the kids have always easily recognized their mother's voice but, once they have reached a certain age, usually 13-14 years, the unknown voices elicited more interested responses than those of the mothers. "It is not that these brain areas in adolescents stop responding to the mother – specifies Abrams – rather unknown voices become more rewarding and more worthy of attention".

A scientific confirmation “The study is fascinating and represents a scientific-instrumental confirmation, with functional magnetic resonance, of what developmental psychology and our experience, not only clinical, have described for many decades” he comments Fabio Celi, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist who tells a nice personal experience to give a good idea. «I would speak of a confirmation of the theory of the carouselers who in the summer, in the squares of the seaside towns, rent electric cars. The carouselers require the presence of an adult with 3-4 year old children while the older ones, 7-10 years old, allow to ride alone. On the other hand, when 12-13 year olds show up, they invent all possible excuses not to rent their cars, confident that the kids would go wrong or cut someone’s way. Here they begin to listen to the voices of the outside world that incite challenges instead of those of the family world that would suggest prudence ».

The stages of growth There is a stage of development where the child grows into ccognitive impairment and wisdom and at 10-12 he already looks like a small adult. TO about 13 yearsbut the age is not so fixed, Things change: the appeal of the external environment is so strong as to contrast with the rules that seemed now internalized, which are those dictated by the parents. «As often happens – stresses the psychotherapist – growing and evolving involves risks. Listening to and giving credit to voices outside those of the family exposes the child to unprotected and potentially dangerous situations. But without these risks there would be neither growth nor evolution, because the future of an adolescent is not in the family, but in the world ». A child is protected by having parents and the fact that he is biologically foreordained to listen to them is very useful: if they did the opposite of what mom and dad suggest they would quickly find themselves in trouble.

The role of parents When a 13-year-old begins to break the family pattern by listening more to external rules, it is normal for parents to worry. "But if, on the other hand, the boy doesn't do it, the family should worry twice as much because it would mean that there is something wrong in the evolutionary journey »warns Celi, who is also a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Pisa. «The parent, on the other hand, must become aware of this mechanism and should favor it when the child is still too dependent on the parental figure and slow it down when the external" calls "are too pressing. The path is biologically predetermined: to get out of the egg you have to break the shell ». Direct the friendships of children, even if only to push them towards more dynamic peers to combat the sedentary lifestyle from video games can be reasonable. «But caution is needed – suggests Celi – and everything must be written into one relationship of help and not of judgment: "I think it would do you good, I think it would be important to you or phrases like that. On the other hand, saying "there is something wrong with you" is a judgmental relationship ". However, it remains the parents' task to monitor this growth step, which is probably the most difficult phase of the educational path. "If the external voice is that of a drug dealer, a father and a mother – concludes Celi – have every right, duty and possibility to intervene, as long as they do it in time and not at 25 when the internal voice is no longer minimally listened to ".