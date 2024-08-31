“Why are we looking for them? Because we love them, mommy listen, your daughter is in the fight, where are they, where are they?” were some of the slogans shouted by victims of disappearances during their protest held yesterday afternoon.

The protesters demanded that all levels of government update a national database with genetic profiles (DNA), a single registry of graves and a public registry that reflects the real number of missing persons, updated periodically.

They demanded that the government allocate more resources for a real and effective search for missing persons, and that they search for all people equally. They also asked Governor María Campos to give them audiences so that they can be heard and respond to the demands of the group of relatives.

They also demanded that the State Search Commission provide sufficient human resources with training and disposition, technicians and materials to carry out an exhaustive search, as well as linking with Semefos of nearby states to extend the search for their relatives.

In addition, they requested that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) conduct effective and diligent investigations to identify those responsible and provide the information necessary to find the missing persons.

In this regard, they requested that sufficient resources be allocated to the Executive Commission for Victim Assistance to guarantee the right of all families to support, help and assistance on equal terms.

“We demand dignified care, adequate protection and full guarantee of human rights for all families of missing persons. We also need to be heard and treated with respect and empathy,” they said.

They also said that missing persons are missing from all of us.

It should be noted that during the demonstration, State Government personnel denied them access to the toilets.

This action angered the protesters, who were peacefully outside the premises and only wanted to enter the bathroom.

Because of this, protesters described this act as arbitrary and discriminatory.

After the government refused, they posted the investigations on the door.

In Chihuahua, as in the rest of the country, disappearances are an open wound. The situation is no different from other years: investigations, when they exist, are at a standstill, and impunity continues to be an obstacle. Unidentified bodies are piling up, and the search for those alive is practically non-existent.