series of The Last of Us It came to become a very pleasant surprise, especially for fans of the video game. Not only were they seeing a great production adapting one of their favorite games, they also saw one of the most faithful transitions yet. Of course with some small deviations.

Seeing so much fidelity in its first episode got us thinking about what other moments would be perfect for the screen. For this reason, here we share some that should not be missing in its nine episodes. Although some may make us cry again.

The first appearance of the clickers in The Last of Us

The first episode of The Last of Us it ended with a rather promising scene. Joel, Tess and Ellie were heading towards some large ruined buildings in the middle of the rain, while the terrifying sound of clickers was heard. So it is quite likely that we will see them in the next episode.

In the game, players must use whatever is at their disposal to avoid being detected by these enemies. Getting hit by one of them was an automatic game over, unless you had a knife. Since we are not in control on television, we are interested in seeing how they will adapt to maintain their dangerousness.

Source: HBO

The area of ​​these buildings, the subway and the museum are full of clickers at every step and also of the runners. Perhaps the next episode will be one of the most exciting just for this aspect. We also can’t wait for them to arrive with Bill to see the huge Bloater in all his glory. Do you think they are scarier than in the game?

The Pittsburgh Ambush

another moment of The Last of Us What we would like to see is the ambush that some survivors set for Joel and Ellie. This moment was one of the most interesting in the game as it served to see what human beings were capable of. That’s when we found out what Bill was referring to when he said that ‘normal people’ scared him more.

We cannot forget that it is one of the most action-packed moments in the game. In addition to the fact that it was accompanied by the song Alone and Forsaken that accentuated the seriousness of the situation. Of course they could also take the opportunity to show us more of Joel’s brutality. Although we already saw a bit of this in the first episode.

Source: HBO Max

According to some interviews, the series will change the location from Pittsburgh to another state, but that does not mean that we will not see this scene. With the fidelity they’ve shown so far, it might even be possible for him to expand more in the ambush group.. Since in the game we only saw that they were quite bloodthirsty and eliminated any visitor without saying a word.

Of course we can’t forget Sam and Henry who serve as momentary company for Joel and Ellie. His escape from the city, his trip down the drain and his sad ending cannot be missing from the series. We already know the actors who will bring them to life and we saw them in the previews, so prepare your scarves for when they arrive at The Last of Us.

The plot of The Last of Us: Left Behind

The reveal of the moment when Ellie was infected came in the acclaimed DLC for The Last Us: Left Behind. In addition to being intertwined with what Ellie did while Joel was sick, it allowed us to get to know more about the young woman. This in a story where the infected did not appear until the end.

In its place we find a rather touching plot that also allowed us to see the real Ellie. It gave us moments of tranquility and longing in a post apocalyptic world full of monsters. Although he also reminded us that the innocence of a child can be the first to leave in such a place.

Source: HBO

As with Henry and Sam, we already know that we will see this story brought to the screens. Now it’s just a matter of knowing which of its episodes will address it. We have a suspicion that we will be seeing fragments of it as the season progresses.

The final escape from the hospital

The peak moment of everything we live in The Last of Us It’s the hospital scene. Which with the music and what we see serves with a perfect circular closure. Since Joel goes running with Ellie just like he did with his daughter, Sarah. It’s a pretty powerful sequence that’s also the first step toward a bittersweet conclusion.

Source: HBO

Representing this on television could be challenging, but we are confident that the team will pull it off. Surely the season finale will leave many people shocked and will give a lot to talk about. Especially for those who haven’t played the game. What other moment would you add?

