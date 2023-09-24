With an artistic career spanning decades, Shakira continues to shine on the global stage. His fame has risen to such a point that he has performed at world-renowned musical events, such as the spectacular halftime show at the superbowl.

However, like any other artist, his path to fame was not easy, and he had to fight to make a name for himself in the music industry.

The Colombian, known for hits such as “Soy HERE”, “Ojos Así”, and “Si Te Vas”, cultivated a strong relationship with Mexico during the promotion of her album “Where are the thieves“, especially when he visited the set of Televisa for one of the most important programs in the country, “Today“.

And the morning show has been a pillar on Mexican morning television, and Andrea Legarreta She stands out as one of its longest-serving drivers.

Before Shakira appeared on internationally famous television programs such as Jimmy Fallonthe artist visited the halls of Televisawhere he left an indelible mark when dancing to the rhythm of “Felicidades” alongside Andrea Legarreta and Martha Carrillo.

“Congratulations” became an anthem during the 90s in Mexico, with a choreography that became famous thanks to the program’s hosts. Over the years, “Hoy” has evolved and has remained one of the most popular morning shows on Mexican television.

The beginning of Shakira’s career showed her flirting with rock, sporting a simple style and black hair. Her first big success came with the album “Pies Descalzos”, which resonated deeply in Mexico and Latin America. Songs such as “Pies Descalzos”, “Soy HERE”, “Where Are You Heart”, and “Se Busca, Se Mata” became classics in her repertoire.

However, his true consecration as an artist occurred with the release of the album “Where are the thieves”, where he experimented with Arabic rhythms that would become his personal trademark. Hits like “Ojos Así”, “Inevitable” and “Ciega, Sordomuda” conquered the radio waves of the time.

Since then, Shakira has maintained her global recognition, with hits like “Loba,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka” still being played at parties. Throughout her career, she has experimented with various musical genres and has maintained her talent and originality. Recently, the artist ventured for the first time into the regional Mexican genre, demonstrating once again her versatility and ability to reinvent herself.

VIDEO. Moments that keep Shakira humble: she danced on Televisa with Andrea Legarreta

