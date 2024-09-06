Moments of great fear today during the second Free Practice session at Magny-Cours, momentarily interrupted with the display of the red flag following the frightening accident that occurred to the championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

A quarter of an hour into FP2, the Turkish BMW rider lost control of his bike at high speed just before the ‘du Lycee’ curvecontinuing the slide on the lawn and violently hitting the internal wall of protection. Fortunately for the 2021 world champion, the impact occurred at the height of the airbagfrom behind, still going very close to an even more delicate area such as the head.

The aspect that caused a general sigh of relief, despite the violence of the impact, was the real miracle: in the moments immediately following, in fact, Razgatlioglu immediately seemed consciousand shortly after the arrival of the rescue team, #54 managed to get up on his own and head towards the ambulance standing to go to the medical center, as well as taking off his helmet himself. After the first checks, Razgatlioglu was taken to the hospital for further tests following the contusion he suffered to his back, which will be repeated tomorrow morning before FP3. A few minutes later FP2 resumed regularly, but what happened today could have had much worse consequences.