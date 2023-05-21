A moment of fun suddenly turned into moments of terror and panic for some people who were on top of a mechanical game, known as “flying chairs”because it began to spin very fast after it had a failure.

The event was recorded in the Comalcalco Fair, in Tabascothe place where the gamewhich due to a mechanical failure, left several people injured.

Through Twitter they began to spread videos from the moment it shows at the beginning that everything seemed to be normal, however after seconds the mechanical game, with people on board, began to spin without control. The attendees quickly began to scream in anguish for the people who were sitting in the chairs of the game.

The cables of a flying chair begin to get tangled and begin to collide with the others, a young man is even observed falling to the ground and quickly moved away from the place to stay safe. The witnesses who witnessed the event did not hesitate to approach and stop the chairs to keep the people they found in the game safe, who quickly begin to get off once they stopped the attraction.

So far, according to Secretary of Citizen Protection of Tabascothere are no reports of injured people, so they assure that white balance continues to be maintained at the Comalcalco Fair.