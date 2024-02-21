During the last episode of Viva Rai 2 Fiorello caused great concern among viewers. Here's what happened to him live during the broadcast.

They definitely were moments of terror during the last episode of Long live Rai 2 for the presenter and showman Fiorello. The famous Rai presenter, recently the protagonist of another triumphal ride on the Ariston stage (and outside the theatre, at his Aristonello) suddenly felt unwell during his broadcast.

During the last episode of Long live Rai 2live, Fiorello aroused great concern among the spectators and generating a moment of general panic. But what happened to him while he was hosting the satire and information program on Rai?

After his recent participation in the Sanremo Festival 2024, Fiorello shared the success of Mahmood, Irama and Ghali with the “Viva Rai 2” audience. As we know, the songs of these young artists have reached the top of the charts, conquering listeners and radios. Streams galore for these big names from Sanremo and the Italian discography, and this was being discussed on Fiorello's broadcast.

During the episode, Fiorello dedicated time to reading some letters written by children and also greeted a member of staff who was absent for health reasons. But it is he who reserved the most worrying moment for someone's health in the episode.

The situation suddenly became worrying when a Long live Rai 2. Fiorello, the host of the program together with his two partners Fabrizio Biggio and Mauro Casciari, heard a illness live. The moment was immediately experienced with great panic among colleagues and spectators. During a joke about a song created during a phone call with his mother, Fiorello has abruptly interrupted his sketch due to a sudden headache. At that moment, the showman confessed to feeling ill and experiencing a sharp pain in his head.

After the onset of the sudden headache, in an atmosphere full of apprehension during the live broadcast of Long live Rai 2Fiorello said, lamenting his condition:

My goodness, I'm feeling sick, my pituitary gland has arrived in front of me, there's something wrong.

Following moments of fear, the Rai presenter wanted to reassure the public and colleagues, explaining that it was a slight discomfort. Shortly afterwards he recovered and wanted to continue the broadcast. Fiorello thanked the studio audience for their support. As a great entertainer, at the end of the episode he also closed the live broadcast with a musical performance. A moment of fear, fortunately, turned into a party full of emotions and fun.