The city of Mar del Plata is a setting where photography always had a preponderant place, in which the different transits of the cultural, economic and political life of the country. From the record of these mutations, it is possible to consider an extraordinary volume that goes from the first salting area in the middle of a deserted beach to the splendors of a cultural life full of the cosmopolitan brilliance of the International Film Festival, without forgetting the profusion of countless captures of memories of every visitor.

The sample Three views of Mar del Plata, which was formally inaugurated last January 8 and will remain open until June at the MAR Museum in that city, explores other temporalities based on the focus of three photographers with a long career. The director of the National Museum of Fine Arts and curator of the exhibition, Andrés Duprat, points out in his text that the exhibition “reveals the metamorphosis of the city, the transformations of the urban landscape and the changes in social customs. However, it also allows us to verify the continuities, the unalterable, that which manages to go beyond time, such as the geographical invariants: the beach and the sea ”.

With a chronologically ordered route that allows a circulation very well adapted to the protocols in force in the vast exhibition space –18 meters on each side by 9 meters in height– the sample gathers about 40 images from different historical periods of the city: fifteen in black and white by Annemarie Heinrich (1912-2005) that portray very well the world of work and the democratization of tourist access to Mar del Plata in the first Peronism; a dozen of Ataúlfo Pérez Aznar (1955) that highlight the Contrasts in the decade-long seaside resort that balances between the end of the dictatorship and the return to democratic life in Argentina; The set is completed with 14 works, the only ones in color, registered by Alberto Goldenstein (1951) in May 2001, in which it is perceived the political and economic crisis that shook our country.

Duprat invited Alicia Sanguinetti, daughter of Annemarie Heinrich, and the other two artists to contribute in the selection of 38 new copies that also account for the relationship that Heinrich, Ataúlfo and Goldenstein maintained with the city.

Annemarie Heinrich. Untitled, 1948, one of the photographs in the exhibition Tres miradas sobre Mar del Plata in the MAR.

Throughout his life, Heinrich traveled and photographed countless landscapes of our country with his camera, but in the series that reflects Mar del Plata, he focuses on two settings: the Rambla and the Port. Some shots allow us to sketch a cross between painting and photography, such as the cut-out of the terrace of the Casino Complex and the Provincial Hotel where the regularity of the arcade and the immanence of the pavement recall the Italian Giorgio De Chirico, only in black and white. The contraposition of verticals of the coastal promenade luminaires set on a gentle curve that move away, in opposition to the beach chairs stacked like a plot at rest. The contrast between the dark volume of the breakwater where the silhouettes become barely perceptible or the imitation of a forest of suspenders that can be crossed on foot, are part of that relationship that Annemarie portrayed in one of the typical scenes of the city. The other is the port, their work, the work environment with characters dedicated to tasks related to fishing. Alicia Sanguinetti recalled that her parents were close friends with Juan Carlos Castagnino who, in the decades in which these photos were taken, kept his house in Camet and invited to that true cenacle where art was discussed, along with other greats of the scene national as Enrique Policastro, Raúl Soldi and Lino Enea Spilimbergo.

Ataúlfo Pérez Aznar. “Sidewalk next to rocks in Torreón del Monje”, 1983.

The relationship of Ataúlfo Pérez Aznar (1955) with the city was reflected in the series Argentine photography from the 80s – Vision of a decade, 1990. The fact is that, although Ataúlfo lives in La Plata, the connections with Mar del Plata are numerous. So much so that his father was one of the founders of the University of Mar del Plata in the early sixties. The artist refers that due to his training as a geographer he is interested in the human being as a social being and therefore his records are not neutral and can be considered a metaphor for Argentina. The tourist season in the city in the last years of the dictatorship (1976-1983), where “a camera went unnoticed” allowed him to portray freer people, with fewer clothes, demonstrating a spontaneity that contrasts with the memories about that fateful period. The ages of those portrayed range from the three young people who allow themselves to pose, to the sun-worshiping lady who registers an inquisitive gaze in front of the shot, or the contrast of two bodies at rest.

Alberto Goldenstein. “Rambla”, from the Mar del Plata series, 2001.

Goldenstein says that the Mar del Plata series was presented in 2002 at the PhotoGallery of the San Martín Theater in Buenos Aires, and has the climate of the end of the fantasy of “first worldism”, of Miami and the one by one of convertibility in the nineties . “Going back to Mar del Plata – he says – was like turning our gaze and looking a little inward at our own history, our own world.” It focuses on iconic monuments such as Playa Varese, where the migrant family persistently gazes out to sea on an empty beach, charged with a melancholy very different from the city’s climate when it explodes with people. The architecture so characteristic of the villa in Mar del Plata or the blocks of buildings from the sixties and seventies on Avenida Colón, portray a kind of absence or the record of a vacant stage, time stopped in a tension that was already perceived in May, when this series was recorded. Goldenstein is interested in the relationships between the things that appear before his eyes and, in general, in his photographs he tries to reflect a de-hierarchization that highlights the relationships between things: the people in front of the monument, the architecture in front of the open space.

Three glances over Mar del Plata.

Annemarie Heinrich, Ataúlfo Pérez Aznar, Alberto Goldenstein.

Place: MAR Museum, Av. Félix U. Camet & López de Gomara, Mar del Plata. Date: until June. Schedule: Tuesday to Sunday, 15 to 21, with a reservation at gba.gob.ar/museomar Entry: free