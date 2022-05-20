The video, recorded by a surveillance camera, showed the Russian soldiers leading a column of unarmed Ukrainians who appeared to be surrendering, walking behind each other, moments before they were shot dead.

According to the source, this incident, which was said to amount to a “war crime”, occurred on the fourth of last March, days after the start of the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

International law prohibits the execution of adversary military personnel when they surrender, because they become prisoners of war.

A month after this incident, the Russian forces came out of Bucha amid global shock over finding the bodies of civilians who were killed in the town, while Russia denied responsibility for the killing of civilians.

The New York Times said that the victims who appeared in the video were later found dead in the same place, some of whom were handcuffed behind the back.

A newspaper confirmed that it had spoken to witnesses living in a nearby house, and they confirmed that the Russian soldiers had killed the Ukrainians they were holding.

She suggested that the Russian soldiers who appeared in the two videos were members of the 104th and 234th Airborne Assault Forces Regiments.

The disclosure of these photos comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Western allies speak of the need to hold Russia accountable for what are said to be “war crimes” committed in Ukraine.

Russia has always denied reports of its involvement in “terrible” human rights violations in Ukraine, and describes the accusations as “malicious Western propaganda.”

At the beginning of the war, the Ukrainians in Bucha were able to repel the Russian forces, which suffered heavy losses, but they returned and took control of the town on the third of last March.

When they took control of Bucha, the Russians captured a number of Ukrainian soldiers who had joined the army only a short time ago, including 6 of the people who appeared in the video published by the “New York Times”.

The newspaper stated that the soldiers who were killed were supervising a security checkpoint in the town, but they had only one rifle and a grenade with them, but they abandoned them with the Russian attack.