D.he Greens want to run for the first time in their history with a candidate for chancellor in the federal election. The FDP has already tried that. Twenty years ago, with devastating results. Can that be compared? Do the Greens have to be warned about their decision, which will be made shortly after Easter? Actually, it is not so much the party’s decision, even if a party congress has to approve it in the end. Rather, the two chairmen Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck have to decide between themselves who will take over the matter. And they will actually clarify it in private, in a “familiar conversation”, as Habeck says.

Frank Pergande Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

According to all that can be heard from the party, however, it will not be the woman just because it should absolutely be a woman. And also not Robert Habeck, just because he is so popular, significantly more popular than Baerbock, and especially well received by the female voters, who after all make up half of the electorate. No, the Greens think differently. And that’s why it’s just a little Solomonic: It will be the chancellor candidate of the two who, given the current situation, would have the greatest chances. Behind such a sentence is the new power-political thinking of the Greens. And it was from this that the idea of ​​the candidate for chancellor arose in the first place. It has been discussed for almost two years, in the party itself, but also and especially gladly among those who only observe the party. There have already been pretty headlines like “Baerbock becomes Chancellor” or “Baerbock for Chancellor”. Nothing has been decided yet, “really not”, as it is called from the Berlin party headquarters. The Greens act annoyed, but they are happy about something like this: The candidacy for chancellor is already considered a success because it keeps the party talking, despite Corona.

Goal: People’s Party

Staying in conversation – that’s what they thought at the time at the FDP too. It was the time of the unforgettable Guido Westerwelle and Jürgen Möllemann. Westerwelle was federal party chairman, Möllemann chairman of the large state association of North Rhine-Westphalia. Möllemann first spoke in the summer of 2000 that the FDP should run for the next federal election with a candidate for chancellor. He had thought of himself as he did so. Logically, Westerwelle and with him the party leadership dismissed it as ridiculous. A year later, Westerwelle came back to the idea and spoke one of the typical Westerwelle sentences that were easy to memorize: “What was wrong a year ago can be right this year.” This time he had naturally thought of himself.

And as with the Greens today, the FDP argued at the time that this was not an end in itself, but rather owed to the situation. The camp thinking was over, the loyalty to the voters was being lost, and completely new opportunities opened up for her. To no longer be perceived as a clientele party, but as a party for everyone, as a people’s party – that was the goal. The candidacy for chancellor was only considered part of “Strategy 18”. The number meant the percentage that the party wanted to achieve in the 2002 Bundestag election. Some may still remember the “fun election campaign” of the FDP at that time. The “Guidomobil” was hurtling through the country, and Westerwelle appeared on television wearing shoes with an 18 milled in the soles. The shoes are now on exhibit in the German Shoe Museum in Hauenstein, Palatinate. Here, too, the comparison with the Greens immediately comes to mind. Joschka Fischer’s sneakers, in which he was the first green minister to be sworn in in Wiesbaden in 1985, made it to the Offenbach Leather Museum. By the way, both Westerwelle and Fischer later found their shoe campaigns embarrassing.