The World Cup is coming to an end. Even when the final match already has its protagonists, we cannot leave aside the vibrant semifinals and everything that comes with them. Last Thursday, December 15, the French team led by Didier Deschamps, was facing the revelation team of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Morocco. In the preview, it promised to be a high-tension match in all its aspects. The dynamism that both teams have printed throughout the tournament meant that this clash in particular had a high degree of interest at the football level.
The Moroccan team reached the semifinals showing a great performance, prevailing good football and immediately captivated the hearts of many fans. With a Sofyan Amrabat, Sofian Boufal Y Azzedine Ounahi very plugged in, the team showed that there was plenty of quality. His fans were part of his great career. People always supported their players and together with fans like Argentina, it can be safely said that it was one of the best. It did not have an easy path and it is that the lions had to collide against great teams like Croatia, Belgium, Spain Y Portugalto finally reach the long-awaited semifinals against nothing more and nothing less than France.
Even when the game ended normally (knowing that it would be a game of enough friction), not everything was like that in terms of their respective fans back in the city. According to several reports from different international media, after the match between the French and Moroccan national teams ended, some riots and tense moments began to take place in different cities in France, for example in Paris, Nice, Nantes and also in Bordeaux.
Both fans began to provoke each other using flares, fireworks and also smoke bombs, which is prohibited in some locations. Facing possible riots after the match, the French government mobilized 10,000 police officers, including 5,000 officers in the capital Paris area alone. The administration, headed by Macron, has reported some 170 people arrested throughout France. Fanatics gathered in Brussels launched fireworks and other objects at lines of riot police and set several garbage bags and cardboard boxes on fire. The police responded with water cannons and tear gas.
#Moment #tension #France #due #riots #France #Morocco #match
Leave a Reply