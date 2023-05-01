Home page World

Passengers on a Ryanair plane experienced a brief moment of shock after landing. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Starting a vacation with a fright might not be the best way to start. For some passengers on the way to Mallorca, however, everything went well again.

Bristol/Munich – Party at the Ballermann or a relaxed holiday by the sea: Mallorca offers holidaymakers both. It is not for nothing that a number of people are drawn to the Spanish island every year. A few people from England had also made a trip there. They flew back from the holiday island to Bristol, UK. But after the machine had landed safely, there was a small moment of shock.

Brief outcry in Ryanair plane from Mallorca

According to a passenger on the flight, the incident happened on April 17 in the evening around 7 p.m Bristol Live reported. A Ryanair plane is said to have suddenly rolled on after landing. And with open doors, like a passenger opposite Bristol Live said. That would have triggered screams from some passengers, the report said.

But the plane is said to have come to a standstill again. A spokesman for the airport confirmed that this happened after wheel chocks were removed – and before a tow truck was attached.

Bristol Airport: Investigation underway into open door incident

Nevertheless, the incident has consequences. According to a statement from the airport, an investigation is underway and the procedures will be reviewed. However, the all-clear was given regarding the passengers and the plane in general: “There was no damage to the plane or the equipment, no injuries, and the plane took off without further delay.” Several media reported unanimously on this.

Although with a moment of shock, the passengers still arrived safely.