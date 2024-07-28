Moments of panic were experienced by the attendees of the “State Tournament of Riders, Lazo and Grapa Style”, when the stands of the Esplanade of La Petatera in Villa de Álvarez, Colima, collapsed, leaving five injured.

The events were recorded on the night of Saturday, July 27, at the facilities of the Portable Bullring on the Esplanade of La Petatera in Villa de Álvarez, Colima.

At that site, several people were sitting on the bleachers when the boards collapsed, causing the attendees to fall to the floor from a height of approximately two or three meters.

Civil Protection paramedics were dispatched to the scene and treated the injured. Local media confirmed that five people were injured.

A video was shared on social media showing paramedics treating an injured woman on the ground, while other Civil Protection elements look after a girl of about five years of age.

Fortunately, no one was killed in this accident, however, it did cause moments of panic for those in attendance who were affected by the fall.

Apparently, the event continued after the serious accident, however, Civil Protection placed caution tape on the stands to prevent another similar event from happening.