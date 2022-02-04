The story began on Tuesday evening, when the child Rayan fell into a deep well about 32 meters deep, in the village of Agran in the Chefchaouen province, in northern Morocco.

According to the latest received news, the bulldozers and machinery stopped the vertical digging process, after it reached a depth of 31 meters, meaning that it came close to the level of Rayan’s presence.

It is expected that the horizontal drilling process will start shortly at a depth of 8 meters.

Today, Friday, a Moroccan official said that the child Rayan has not eaten or drunk for 3 days, indicating that there is great hope for his survival.

In his statement to the media on the spot, the head of the Ryan Rescue Tracking Committee, Abdel Hadi Al-Tamrani, denied that the child had eaten any food, contrary to what was promoted on social media, adding that he was being supplied with oxygen around the clock without stopping.

Al-Tamrani expressed his hope for Rayan’s survival, saying, “There is great hope that the child Rayan will survive,” noting that the excavations reached the age of 30 meters.

The official explained that the suspension of drilling operations from time to time is due to the occurrence of rockfalls, noting that these collapses are sometimes deliberate by the drilling crew until the operation is secured.