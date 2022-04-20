At the beginning of the debate, Le Pen said that she knows the French people well, adding that she was a witness to the suffering that people have endured during the past five years, in reference to the mandate of her rival Macron.

Macron led the first round of the elections that took place on April 10, and leads opinion polls by a margin of between 3 and 13 percentage points.

But Le Pen, who is counted on the far-right and is 53, managed to narrow the gap significantly compared to the last presidential election five years ago, when she lost 34 percent of the vote compared to 66 percent for Macron.

Debate is a long-standing political tradition in France’s presidential election, and voters have been following this heated debate for five decades.

The last debate in the French presidential elections was able to attract 16.5 million viewers, while observers say it plays a prominent role in determining the choice of undecided voters.