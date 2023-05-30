They were running around 10:00 or 11:00 on May 29 when a man obviously under the influence of some substance, he entered the ‘Chucky’ butcher shop, inTecámac, State of Mexico and acted aggressively.

The situation made national news after the Trade security cameras recorded him throwing a stray dog ​​into a pot of boiling butter. Unfortunately the dog did not manage to survive.

But what happened before the cruel act?

moment to moment

According to words said by the butcher Óscar Ávila, one of the eyewitnesses and directly involved in the situation, the man of unknown identity entered to create disorder within the business.

between his fury, He would have threatened those present with a firearm In order for them to close the premises, he even allegedly took a knife from those used in the butcher shop and put it on the employee’s neck.

"He arrived drunk, I don't know if he was even drugged, he gave me half an hour to close, otherwise he said he was going to kill me," the man highlighted in an interview with the media.

This is how the criminal left the site and suddenly seized a stray dog ​​and then threw it into the boiling butter. After that, she calmly left in his white vehicle, parked right in front of the door.

The worker ran out of the store and closed the key to the gas tank, even so he was unable to save the life of the tenderloin. The oil was very hot, they had to wait for the dog to cool down before taking it out.

Óscar Ávila highlighted that He has already filed complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office General of the State for anything that could happen to him. At the same time, he claimed to have no idea who the attacker was.

“He’s crazy, I don’t know what he could do. I don’t know him,” he said.