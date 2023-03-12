A sudden and heartbreaking loss. The community of Palermo in mourning for the death of a mother. Rosalia Osman was only 49 years old

Rosalia Osman died at the age of 49 on his way home from the supermarket. The sad story happened in Palermo and saddened the entire community.

A car has it hit on her way home. Immediately after the alarm, the rescuers arrived at the scene, together with the men of the fire brigade. Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save Rosalia Osman. The conditions reported after the car accident are too serious.

The municipal police officers carried out all the necessary findings and, according to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the woman was traveling along Viale Regione Siciliana when, at the Via Oreto junction, a car hit her and killed her. dragged for several meters. Rosalia was crossing the road with a shopping bag in hand.

What happened shocked the family and the entire community. No one expected his sudden disappearance. Her daughter posted a moving message on social media:

Dear mom, you shouldn’t have died like this, killed by a speeding car. There is no peace in our hearts, mom you left us alone, you didn’t have to die.

Rosalia Osman, the words of the town planning councilor of the municipality of Palermo

The incident also involved thetown planning councilor of the municipality of Palermo. Below are the words of Maurice Paper:

First of all, it should be clarified that the ring road is no longer an adequate infrastructure in Palermo. Because we can’t have a fast crossing for heavy vehicles in the middle of the city, creating an unbearable caesura between the two parts of it.

All actions to lighten traffic on the ring road must be accelerated, for example through the foothills of which the Sicilian region in competition with the municipality has restarted the planning through Anas. In anticipation of this crucial work, we must make the ring road safe for those who have to cross it today.

The councilor then explained that they are evaluating the possibility of limiting the speed of the cars again, through traffic lightsthus making it easier for pedestrians to cross.