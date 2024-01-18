A year ago, at the height of yet another argument, Raffaella Ragnoli stabbed her husband Romano Fagoni to death: the recordings of that evening

The trial began on Tuesday in the courtroom of the Court of Brescia Raffaella Ragnoli, the woman from Nuvolento who killed her husband about a year ago after yet another threat from the man to her 15-year-old son. The chilling audio from that tragic evening was played in the courtroom.

It was January 28, 2023, one year ago, when Raffaella Ragnoli, a 57-year-old woman resident in Cloudyin the province of Brescia, put an end to the life of her husband, 60-year-old Romano Fagoni.

The woman, at the height of yet another argument at homewhich had turned into heavy threats also and above all towards the 15 year old son of the couple, had held a kitchen knife and had hit his wife dozens of times.

24 cutting injuries and 9 sharp injuries, all inflicted with the kitchen knife and in the face, neck and chest area. Two of them were fatal, both inflicted on the neck.

It was he who called the authorities and requested emergency assistance his 15 year old sonwho on the phone said: “My parents are arguing. No, stop, stop, stop. Dad is on the ground. My father threatened me with death and my mother stabbed him“.

Audio by Raffaella Ragnoli

Following the events the woman had been arrested and immediately he had confessed the crime, explaining that he acted because he had reached the peak of his endurance violent and threatening attitudes which her husband had been implementing for years now towards her and above all towards her son.

Continuous episodes, which had led her, already in the weeks preceding the crime, to record secretly what happened at home.

During the trial, which began on Tuesday at the Court of Brescia, those audio recordings were reproduced in the classroom.

Those gods are chilling minutes before and after the stabbing. With Fagoni holding and holding a knife to his son's throat and Raffaella screaming at him: “Here, you're going crazy again, now you threaten me, do it, come on, try it“.

Then follows the son's phone call to the authorities and then the recording starts again, which captures the son's words: “Mom, what have you done, I beg you, what have you done, dad would have calmed down“.

The mother then replies:

He's been threatening us for 30 years, he put the knife to your throat, do you realise? I did everything I could to help him. I couldn't wait for him to kill you. We couldn't live like this every Saturday, he would have killed you sooner or later, I'm sorry but that's it, I saved you. Mine was no longer a life. I couldn't even leave, she would have found me and killed me

The little boyconstituted a civil party, had however denied feeling in danger.