This weekend took place the 31st Seoul Music Awards, awards given since 1990 by the South Korean entertainment and social events company Sports Seoul, to the best in the music industry in South Korea. During the event held at the Gocheok Sky Dome, the band NCT 127sub-unit of the boy band NCT, won his first Daesang (Grand Prize).

“We did not expect this, but we are deeply moved to have received such a great award,” he said. taeyongthe NCT 127 main rapper. The young South Korean idol named all the people who were involved in the band’s success.

The nine members have been working very hard, I think 2021 was a year where we were able to shine because all the NCT members (127, DREAM, WayV, NCT 2021) were together.

Also, the leader of NCT 127 mentioned that if it weren’t for “the great, amazing, energetic, and talented members,” they would not have been able to reach “this height, I’m proud of the members, and I hope we can continue to be healthy and happy without injury or injury.” diseases”.

For your part doyoungthe lead vocalist of the boy band, couldn’t help the tears after winning the Daesang, the first since its debut in July 2016. “I have long dreamed of receiving an award like this.”

He emphasized that this great award was thanks to his fans and wondered if it was okay for them to receive such an award. “We will continue to work hard to become artists that fit an award like this, I also want to thank the parents of the members at this time.”

At the request of the MCs, Johnny expressed some emotional words in English: “Mom! We did it!” He made a special thanks to all the parents of the band members, as well as his own, since “they are the reason we were able to get here, they were the stars, they were the ones who supported us, I really hope that my parents and our parents know how much we appreciate them.

rapper too thanked NCTzens and stressed that they have worked very hard: “I am very happy to see my colleagues happy, I know that those of you who are watching are also happy, happy 2022”. NCT 127 also received a Bonsang (Main Prize).

Full list of winners of the 31st Seoul Music Awards

Daesang (Grand Prize): NCT 127.

Best Album Award: NCT DREAM.

Best Song Award:UI.

Best World Artist Award:BTS.

Bonsang (Main Prize): ENHYPEN, Heize, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, aespa, ATEEZ, NCT 127, THE BOYZ, Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IU.

Best Presentation Award: STAYC, ENHYPEN.

Soundtrack Award: Lim Young Woong.

Trot Award: Lim Young Woong.

Ballad Award: Wendy from Red Velvet.

R&B/Hip-Hop Award: HyunA.

Discovery of the Year Award: Lang Lee.

Popularity Award (Korea): Lim Young Woong.

K-Wave Award (outside Korea): EXO.

U+ Best Live Idol Artist Award:BTS.

Special Jury Prize: Jung Dong Ha.

Rookie of the Year: Lee Mujin, OMEGA X, EPEX.

How are the winners of the Seoul Music Awards chosen? The honorees are selected singers who released albums during the year, combined with 20 percent mobile votes, 10 percent Sports Seoul popularity poll votes, 40 percent album sales and digital downloads, and 30 percent for the judges’ points.