The movie of Super Mario Bros. continues to break records around the world. There are people who have seen it more than once and who keep coming back to the cinema to enjoy this film that crystallizes years of anticipation by gamers. But, there is something that has not changed and that is that some people have the ability to find the negative side of everything.

The most curious thing is that, following the stereotype of our childhood, it is about a mother “worried” about the degree of violence that she exposes Super Mario Bros. on the big screen. This lady took her complaint to Facebook, where she expressed through the stories format that her daughters did not stop crying during the movie and that she considers that she is not suitable for children under 7 years of age. But read the comments for yourselves:

Obviously we cannot leave you a link or profile because, by itself, the comments on the publication go against the personal opinion of this person. Super Mario Bros. Movie It is classified as a movie for the whole family and can be seen on the billboards in the main movie theaters in Mexico.

Editor’s note: Gentlemen, the world is cruel. I think it is more important to teach our children that things are not perfect nor will they always work out as planned so that they can avoid dangerous situations or simply bad experiences. I am sure that everything has more to do with the education that is received at home. We grew up with content that is currently banned like Looney Tunes, that was violent! But somehow, I like to think that most people knew the difference between what is real and what is cartoon, what is funny and what is hurting a real person or living thing.