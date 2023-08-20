The quarrel with her husband and then the crazy gesture: a new mother threw herself from the balcony with her newborn twin daughters in her arms. The 40-year-old Tunisian woman allegedly threw herself from the balcony of her house, holding her six-month-old daughters in her arms, after an argument with her husband, a seasonal worker, with whom she lives on the first floor of a building in the historic center of Francofonte, in the province of Syracuse.

The woman and the little girls, who were immediately rescued, were urgently transported with a 118 helicopter to the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania. The twins, protected by their mother’s body, would not have suffered serious injuries, while the woman is hospitalized for multiple fractures. The carabinieri intervened on the spot.