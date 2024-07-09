An autopsy has been ordered on the bodies of Graziano Todaro and his son Manuel.

The autopsy on the body will be ordered in a few hours. Graziana Todaro and her son Manuel, who died after the woman decided to jump from a building in Rimini. The bodies will also be subjected to toxicological tests to discover any possible use of anti-anxiety drugs.

Graziana Todaro

Here are the latest developments in the case.

Graziana Todaro: the absurd gesture of a desperate mother

A few days ago a 40 year old mother, Graziana Todarodecided to take his own life by throwing himself from the roof of a building RiminiIn this extreme gesture he decided to bring his 5 year old son with him, ManuelUnfortunately the impact was too violent and the two died instantly.

The Suicide Palace

Everyone was shocked to discover what had happened, but it seems that there were some secrets behind it all. problems family members and severe bouts of anxiety and depression in the woman. She was struggling to the trust of the son.

Precisely for this reason we have tried to understand the reason that could have pushed the woman to commit such a violent and absurd act. An act that she wanted to reserve for her own son. Those who knew her described her as a caring mother and very attentive to the needs of the little one.

Autopsy ordered on mother and son

As mentioned a few lines ago, the poor Graziana she was living in a state of great depression and unfortunately this situation did not help her even though she had turned to the right people. Rimini Prosecutor’s Office he therefore decided to authorize an autopsy on the bodies of the two victims with the aim of understanding the causes of death.

Stock image

Another goal is to find out if the woman had taken any medicine to combat anxiety before committing this atrocious act. We are therefore looking for braids of benzodiazepinethe drugs that are usually prescribed for these conditions.

In the meantime the ex-partner has been excluding from any possible involvement in this sad affair. The man no longer got along with Graziana, but that doesn’t mean he can be accused of having harmed her. We just have to wait for the autopsy results.