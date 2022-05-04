Macerata, a 4-year-old girl thrown out of the window by her mother: the reason behind her gesture was discovered

All the investigations of the case are in progress 4 year old girl thrown out of the window by her mother, who has now been stopped by the police. The investigators, waiting for the investigating judge to validate the arrest, are trying to understand what really happened in that house.

The episode shocked thousands of people, the 40-year-old woman of Indian origin has been in Italy for 12 years. However, she never had any problems psychiatric.

The facts started around the around 4:00 pm on Sunday May 1in the family home which is located in a building in via Dante Alighieri, a Macerata.

From a first reconstruction it would seem that the mother waited for her husband to get out of bed to go in bathroom. In those seconds she managed to close in the room with the little daughter.

After having it slightly injured with a knife found in the kitchen on his neck, he has it thrown from the window on the third floor. Making her fly 10 meters. Passers-by were the first to alert the doctors.

Also, the neighbor saw the woman she was in astride on the window and threatened to throw himself, after trying to take his own life cutting his veins. Luckily she was able to convince her and only the intervention of the agents prevented everything from ending in tragedy.

4-year-old girl thrown out of the window by her mother: the reasons behind her gesture

Investigations revealed that the mother worked like caregiver and that he had never had any problems. The husband, however, now unemployed, had decided to return to Indiabecause he had health problems.

The woman believed she would brought with him even the little girl. That is why she has decided to do that extreme gesture.

Fortunately, after a delicate intervention, the little girl was able to to survive. In fact, it does not appear to be in danger of life. The mother, on the other hand, is hospitalized in the ward of Psychiatry, guarded by the police. She is accused of the crime of attempted aggravated murder.