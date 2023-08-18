She allegedly threatened to kill her two-year-old son by sending a message to her husband, who was away from home. As soon as he read it, the man called 112: the carabinieri identified the apartment and rescued the little one. The incident took place this morning in Salerno.

The child’s father, very worried, alerted the military, saying that he had just received the disturbing message from his wife. The carabinieri then immediately went to the house. Upon their arrival, fortunately, the little one was unharmed; after a check-up, which verified his good health, he was entrusted to a protected facility.

The woman was taken to the hospital for tests. The husband was heard by the carabinieri; from the first leaked information it would seem that the couple was in the process of separating.