Türkiye on the rise

Still continuing along the path of isolation of the liberal West, Vladimir Putin received a very affectionate visit from Korean leader Kim Jong-un, consolidating the history and tradition of friendship between Russia and North Korea. The Russian President will soon reciprocate with a trip to Pyongyang. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks of Russian-Chinese “unlimited partnership” to strengthen autocracy. It is probably the consolidation of relations with Kimfalls, not only from a geographical point of view, but above all from a strategic and military point of view, within that “without limits” that seems to scare the American diplomat quite a bit.

While Putin is traveling the world to create a multipolar international to be placed on the chessboard in the face of the dominance of the United States, Joe Biden is embroiled in an impeachment inquiry, due to alleged complicity and financial benefits resulting from deals concluded with foreign governments, including China and Ukraine, by his son Hunter. The USA and the EU, despite sending millions of dollars worth of weapons to Zelensky and the sanctions on Russia, do not seem to succeed in their feared counter-offensive, which has become a real flop, of which the Atlanticists know the disastrous, potential consequences.

Another partner of Russiawhose leader Erdogan recently met Putin, it is the underrated Türkiye. Tested by wars and economic crisis, Ankara wants its Empire in Central Asia, where it will divert its best resources, following the path that over the centuries led the ancestors from the Far East to Anatolia. After the collapse of the immense Ottoman power, Turkey needed to cloak itself in modernity and shifted its attention towards liberal Western capitalism. Having abandoned the Middle East, he returned his attention to Asia. The idea of ​​the deep state, in Turkish “Derin Devlet”, was born in Anatolia precisely in the tormented period of the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. For this reason Ankara will preserve its imperial posture, it will turn its back on the United States so that Erdogan and the Turkish apparatus will point to the East.

78% of the Turkish population believes that, just as they did with the Ottoman Empire, European countries want to disintegrate today’s Turkey, in addition to the fact that the paternity of the idea of ​​Eurasia is identified with the Turkish world, with an Islamic majority. The challenge that the July 15th celebration brought to Kemalist ideology is not religious or even neo-Ottoman in nature, but populist: the triumph of the people against Anglo-American imperialism was celebrated. Thus Ankara remains in NATO, but in its own way, that is, as far as possible freed from American influence by the deep state.

Secularism was the sickly child born of “marriage between Islam and democracy” and the military was the pediatrician in charge of keeping him healthy. The great ferment of “Derin Deviet” was evident in a 2018 Yeni Safak poll according to which 97% of Turks considered the United States enemies and 95% hoped for the closure of the NATO air base in Incirlik.

Germany, i.e. the economic heart of Europe, is completely incapable of assimilating the population of foreign origin. Berlin suffers the neo-Ottomanism of the 3.5 million Turkish immigrants living in Germany and the irredentism of the approximately one million Kurds. This is why he fears Turkey and wants to rethink the bilateral relationship. The wish of reis common (mind) is that a multitude of Turkish offspring is the “future of Europe”.

There war brought unexpected benefits to Turkey, giving it many leverages towards Russia and Ukraine. It allowed it to defend the Maghreb from grain shortages. While Beijing transfers the main corridor of the Silk Roads to the Turkish-speaking world.

Aware that they cannot be allies, for historical, cultural and religious reasons, Russia and Turkey have managed to carve out areas of cooperation, therefore, even if the imperial and messianic aspirations, pan-Slavic on the one hand and pan-Turkish on the other, seem destined to clash, today become a terrain of mutual understanding, with an anti-American function. In the end, Ankara and Washington pursue opposing interests, but need each other to cover themselves in the Middle East and contain Russia.

Before Turkey finally returns to empire and America opens up to Moscow. In the meantime, the undisputed master, in the geopolitical context that is, at least weakening the USA and the EU, with the aim of isolating them over time and putting them under, with exhausting actions, is the first economy in the world, with which everyone must understand that will have to be taken into account: the People’s Republic of China, whose enormous power is due to American political-economic mistakes, which began at Yalta.

