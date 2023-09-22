A witness appears for Kata’s disappearance and it is the friend who was playing with her on the day of her disappearance

Some new important news has arrived in the last few hours regarding the disappearance of Kata. The mother of her friend, interviewed by one of the journalists from Who has seen him?, explained what her daughter told her once she returned to the room.

Over the last week, investigators have been making important progress on this matter, which appears to be a… yellowfor more than 3 monthssince the little girl hasn’t been found.

Kata disappeared last June 10, while she was inside the former hotel Astor, where he lived with his family. Her mother had left for work early in the morning and had entrusted her children to the Uncle.

Once she returned, however, it took a while before realizing that the little girl had disappeared several hours. At first she went to her mother of her friend with which the little girl often played.

The last image of Kata is of 3.15pm of that day. You see one go up first outside stairs and then go down. From that moment on, total darkness.

The mother went to the barracks in the evening to report complaint and the searches started promptly. But even today there is no news about the little girl, despite various reports inspections inside the former hotel.

Kata disappeared: the words of her friend’s mother

During the last episode of Who has seen?, emerged testimony of the friend who was playing with her that day. Her little girl said to her mother: “Mom, the wolf took Kata!” The woman interview from one of the correspondents, said:

When she came to me touching her arm I thought of a normal fight between children. Coming running to me, she said, ‘Mommy, Mommy, Kataleya!’

The consultant appointed by the parents Luciano Garofano, made a new inspection inside the structure, together with his mother and father. Now the Prosecutor’s Office itself has issued new ones investigationsbut only at the end of the latter will we have further information on the investigations.