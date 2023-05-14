Mother’s Day It’s this Sunday May 14th and you probably want to see a movie with her on her day. In this note we have a ranking on Netflix in case you have an active subscription to the service; However, if you are looking for a different bet and are not afraid of seeing some horror, then “Mom” may be the perfect alternative for you. produced it Guillermo del Toro and directed it Andy Muschietti. Do you want to know what it is about? More details below.

Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau star in “Mom.” Photo: Universal Pictures

What is “Mom” about?

This reads the official synopsis: “Annabel and Lucas face the challenge of raising their young nieces who were left alone in the forest for 5 years… but how lonely were they?”

The story of “Mother” begins with a tragic event: Victoria and Lilly are orphaned after their father kills their mother. The sisters are taken by the murderer himself to a cabin in a nearby forest, where they will live for five long years.

During that time, their Uncle Lucas and his girlfriend, Annabel, who have searched tirelessly for them, finally find the girls in a shabby cabin. The couple wonders if anyone has been accompanying the girls there.

Annabel tries to give Victoria and Lilly a normal life, but strange events occur in the house, which makes them think that an evil spirit is stalking them. The couple tries to discover if it is really a ghost or if the girls themselves are the cause of the events.

Where to see “Mom”?

Currently, you can watch “Mom” through Amazon Prime Video. In fact, you have the option to play the movie for free if you use the free trial period for new users.

