They said that she would never be able to become a mother, due to a heart malformation considered by many to be incompatible with a pregnancy. But Tamara, 34, wanted a baby more than anything else and didn’t give up. Her tenacity prevailed and the young woman was able to give birth to her baby at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, after a delicate surgery performed during gestation, tried and tested on a 3D printed organ.. A model heart that reproduced the one to be operated in every detail.

“It was one of the most delicate cases followed in the Niguarda center dedicated to heart disease in pregnancy in recent years”, explain from Asst. Tamara was born with a condition called transposition of the great arteries, where the aorta and pulmonary artery are reversed in an abnormal anatomy. “Even here in Niguarda it seemed to us a high-risk case – says pediatric cardiologist Giuseppe Annoni – but we wanted to try an intervention that on the one hand would ‘strengthen the heart’ to allow the organ to withstand the fatigue of the pregnancy, and that on the other hand it limited the possible damage to the fetus, given that the positioning procedure of the device to enlarge the cardiac stenosis was radio-guided and this would have exposed the fetus to a consistent irradiation with X-rays “.

Hence the idea of ​​producing an exact replica of Tamara’s heart, printed in 3D, to be used to train for the surgery several times in order to know all the individual steps of the procedure by heart, and with the possibility of selecting the instrumentation. more suitable to bring to the room. The medical physicists of the hospital and the engineers of the ‘3D 4Med Printing Clinical Lab’ of the Irccs San Matteo of Pavia worked with the Cardio Niguarda specialists, who created the three-dimensional model based on the anatomical images made available by the resonance experts cardiac magnetic field of Niguarda.

“The operation was performed in the 16th week of pregnancy and the tests led us to opt for the use of a catheter which, inserted from the femoral artery, released a balloon at the point of cardiac stenosis to be treated – explains Jacopo Oreglia, manager Niguarda’s interventional hemodynamics and cardiology – The tests carried out allowed us to speed up the procedure and just over 30 minutes of irradiation were enough for the X-ray navigation system, also used at minimum power, in order to limit the risks for the child”.

Thanks to the operation, Tamara’s heart was able to carry the pregnancy up to the 31st week threshold. Reached this gestational age, set as a target by the gynecologists and neonatologists of Niguarda, the little girl came to light premature with a caesarean section, and was then followed up in the neonatal intensive care. “A few weeks of hospitalization without particular complications – report from the territorial social health company – and then the mother and the baby were able to return home”.