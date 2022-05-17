After losing her 10-year-old daughter Nyla Anderson, who died in December last year while carrying out the “blackout challenge” or “choking game”, the girl’s mother, Tawainna Anderson , decided to sue Tiktok for letting the dangerous game become popular on the platform.

Anderson and his lawyers announced that they filed the suit last Thursday (12) in Philadelphia, according to 6ABC, the city’s local network in the US. The girl lived with her family in Delaware County.

The challenge, which encourages challengers to try to hold their breath for as long as possible until fainting, ended up causing the death of several children and young people around the world.

“The time has come for these dangerous challenges to end so that other families don’t have to suffer the same devastation that our family feels every day,” Nyla’s mother told 6ABC.

The family’s lawyer advises that they want to understand how the Tiktok algorithm works in allowing these challenges to reach children, putting an end to it. In a statement, the company said that it always pays attention to the safety of users and removes any content related to this type of challenge. In addition, he stated that this challenge predates even the emergence of the video platform and that it was never a Tiktok-specific challenge, seeking to exempt the company from any liability.

In fact, research conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that, in the period between 1995 and 2007, 82 deaths were attributed to challenge or analogous strangulations.

Social networks, however, ended up popularizing it. Between 2000 and 2015, the CDC itself estimates that more than 1,400 children and adolescents died accidentally from asphyxiation or accidental strangulation, but it does not directly relate to the “blackout game”.

With so many deaths, in the USA it was created an association called GASP (games young people shouldn’t play) that specifically seeks to end these challenges. The entity promotes awareness and the dangers of games and challenges involving suffocation.

As it is a case in the civil area, the intention is to seek compensation from the technology company for the girl’s death. However, the lawyers did not name what value they are looking for.