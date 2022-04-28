Home page World

A 1-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull in the United States. (Iconic image) © picture-alliance / dpa / Tim_Brakemeier

Two pit bulls attacked a one-year-old girl in California. Fearing for her daughter, the mother grabbed the kitchen knife. One of the dogs died.

California – A mother used a kitchen knife to stab her own four-legged friend in a dog attack in California on Sunday (April 24). Two pit bulls attacked and injured the 30-year-old and her daughter. In her distress, she stabbed her two dogs to save the life of the one-year-old girl.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, a call for help was received by the responsible authorities at 10:18 p.m. A woman informed officers of a dog attack in which at least one of her dogs – described as pit bulls – bit the toddler. The animals attacked the child when it began to cry. “I went into the kitchen and saw my two daughters and son on the floor trying to get rid of the dogs,” the mother, Jamie M., told local TV station ABC TV Channel 7.

Several family members were still trying to pull the dogs away, the toddler’s grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, told the broadcaster. One of the dogs grabbed her granddaughter’s leg and wouldn’t let go. Jamie M. told the broadcaster KTLA TVthat she was bitten on the face while trying to free her baby. The hands were also torn open during the rescue attempt.

“I had to stab the dog. I had to do it,” she explained her act. “It was either him or my daughter, and I chose my daughter.” Both pit bulls were stabbed in the incident. One of them died at the scene, police said. The other was taken into custody by an animal welfare agency. “I feel really bad, but I had to do it. I’m pretty sure anyone would have done it,” said the mother of the child who was attacked. The pit bulls had lived in the home for about four months and, according to family members, had never shown any aggressive behavior, the American television network reported FOX 11.

Jamie M. and daughter were taken to a nearby hospital after the attack. The girl is undergoing surgery for injuries to her arm and upper shoulder, officials said. The US police from Wisconsin reported a similar incident. One Mom saved her son from a pit bull attack and died herself.

Pitbulls are often labeled as an aggressive dog breed. According to Los Angeles Times Between 2005 and 2020, these dogs were responsible for 67% of all fatal dog attacks in the United States, despite making up only about 6% of the country’s canine population. In addition, they would attack almost twice as often as other races without provocation. Pitbulls often don’t have it easy in animal shelters, many animals have to wait a long time to be adopted. In Bavaria, for example, found an unlucky pit bull only after years in the shelter a “mom” – then he had to die anyway. (ale)