Jane Hogan, a 58-year-old woman, discovers she has myeloma after 7 months of back pain: doctors believed she had had an accident because she had 12 fractures

The story of Jane Hogan, a 58-year-old mother from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, UK, is making the rounds in English newspapers. After accidentally discovering that she had an incurable cancer that caused severe mobility problems, she decided to make her voice heard.

It all started in 2019 when Jane started experiencing severe pain in her back which prevented her from walking normally. After months of difficulty, uncertainty and an initial treatment with painkillers prescribed by the family doctor, the woman decided to go to hospital. Here doctors found 12 fractures in her back, but the woman had neither had an accident nor had she fallen down the stairs.

After 7 months and yet another hospitalization, the hospital staff discovered the terrible truth. It was a myeloma: a blood cancer that seriously affected his walking. The tumor affects the bone marrow, the main site of the production of immune system cells and the blood system. This type of neoplasm targets the plasma cellsimmune cells responsible for producing antibodies to defend us from infections.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy treatment and a stem cell transplant, Jane is still facing her challenge against an incurable disease. The woman decided to share her story on the Daily Mail And Independent to raise awareness of the importance of listening to your body. His words encourage prevention:

“If you think there is something wrong, do checks. I had many signs that I ignored. Insist with your doctor.”

In the UK alone there are thousands of cases of myeloma every year, but the symptoms of the disease can easily be mistaken for other more common problems. Jane appealed to everyone to have regular check-ups and not to hesitate to contact doctors if they experience suspicious symptoms.

