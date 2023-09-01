Home page World

A mother breastfeeds her baby on the beach and is secretly filmed. The video ends up on Facebook. The young mother receives encouragement on TikTok.

Kassel – As a parent, there are many decisions to be made: For example, whether you want to raise your children as dolphin parents or follow the approach of the so-called tiger parents. But there are also numerous debates about the way children are fed. For example, Izabele Lomax was publicly condemned for breastfeeding her baby on the beach. A secretly recorded video of the American landed on the Internet.

Secret video creator rants about breastfeeding in public: “I’m ashamed”

The young mother spent a vacation day with her family on the beach. Since babies get hungry from time to time, Lomax had to breastfeed her child on site. However, this seemed to bother other beachgoers, because shortly afterwards the video of the breastfeeding woman appeared on Facebook.

In the caption, the video’s creator complained that she had to cover her child’s eyes. “I don’t judge women for breastfeeding their babies,” the woman wrote. “I am ashamed of women who breastfeed in public and have no respect for covering themselves and letting their breasts (including nipples) hang out for all to see.” Only recently, a mother was even forbidden by the staff during a Tui flight to breastfeed her baby on the plane.

The affected mother reacts to the secretly recorded video in a TikTok

Regine Gresens, a midwife from Hamburg, explains to the Apotheken Umschau why it is still a problem for many people when mothers breastfeed in public: “Female breasts are considered a sex object, especially for men. As a result, breastfeeding is also seen as a sexual act,” she explains, and concludes: “The problem is our Western double standard.”

After the secret video, the affected mother commented on the incident in a TikTok video – visibly upset. “Imagine waking up, going to Facebook and discovering this video of you at the beach yesterday,” Lomax says at the beginning of the video. Then she asks, “What if you were told the only way to eat on the beach is covered with a towel?”

Breastfeeding in public: users comment with constructive words

“Feed your baby what you want. You’re doing great,” one user commented on the TikTok video. Overall, the TikTok community showed great solidarity with the secretly filmed mother. “I teach my boys that it’s amazing that moms can do this,” said another user. Another explained: “I always tell people to put a shirt over their head so they don’t see me. Or I’ll tell them to eat in the restroom.” Things got heated up in the comments column of a TikTok video in which a mother filmed herself breastfeeding her 3-year-old son for the last time.

The secretly filmed mother also explains in the TikTok video that she remembers the woman: she passed her several times with her son. However, she said nothing. “Not that I care or that I’ve stopped, instead she decided to post a video of me and my child on Facebook for the whole world to see,” explains the American. (cheese)

