Tonight, Saturday 13 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, Mamma o papa?, a 2017 film directed by Riccardo Milani, is broadcast. It is the remake of the French film Papa ou Maman (2015). But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Nicola and Valeria are a couple and live in Treviso; They have a nice house, great jobs and three children, but after fifteen years of marriage they discover they are no longer in love with each other and decide to divorce peacefully. Having reached an agreement on the separation, both receive an attractive job offer abroad, but they don’t know how to deal with their children. Valeria initially agrees to stay at home; when she discovers that her husband is having an affair with a young nurse, however, she is no longer willing to sacrifice herself: thus begins a tough battle between the two not to get sole custody of her children.

Each of the two implements a series of strategies to make the three children unbearable, prompting them to ask to be entrusted to the other parent. The teasing that one plays on the other becomes more and more violent, and will lead Nicola to break up with his lover and Valeria to refuse the courtship of her boss. The battle will culminate during the younger son’s birthday party, during which the two parents will first push all the guests to escape, and finally to give each other a good fight in a fight, at the end of which they will discover each other again fall in love and have sex. Meanwhile the children, tired of teasing and quarrels, try to escape: while Nicola and Valeria go to get them back, their house will catch fire because of the messes they have made, leading the children to say that divorce is the best thing to do . The two will then sign for joint custody.

Mom or Dad?: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Mom or Dad?, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Antonio Albanese: Nicola Vignali

Paola Cortellesi: Valeria Mozzati

Carlo Buccirosso: engineer Gianrico Bertelli

Matilde Gioli: Melanie

Luca Angeletti: George

Roberto De Francesco: Federico

Stefania Rocca: Sonia

Claudio Gioè: Furio

Anna Bonaiuto: judge Annamaria Pirillo

Sonia Davanzo as Aunt Armida

Niccolò Senni: real estate agent

Marianna Cogo: Viola

Luca Marino: Matthew

Alvise Marascalchi: Giulietto

Andrea Pennacchi: policeman

Roberta Da Soller: policewoman

Denis Fasolo: carabiniere

Luigi Filardi: paintball instructor

Lorenzo Greggio: Simon

Streaming and TV

Where to see Mom or Dad? live tv and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 13 May 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.