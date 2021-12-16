Miren Ibarguren and Paco León star in a comedy directed by Dani de la Orden in which a couple in the process of separation see how, just at that moment, the job opportunity of their lives arises. A crazy competition then begins to avoid getting custody of their three children, although, you know, the touch makes love. The director of ‘Till the wedding do us part’ has signed a remake of the French film ‘Papa ou maman’, which Martin Bourboulon directed six years ago. Attention to the character that Berto Romero embroiders.

Prepare your tissues for crying out loud with this heartwarming story based on a true story about a window cleaner who has cared for her four-year-old son since the little one’s mother left them shortly after giving birth. When he discovers that he has an incurable disease, the protagonist must face the most important decision of his life: to find a family for his son. Uberto Pasolini (‘It’s Never Too Late’) directs James Norton and little Daniel Lamont in a drama that did not leave a dry eye in Venice and at the Seminci in Valladolid, where he won the Audience Award.

‘A bookstore in Paris’



A theatrical curtain that opens at the beginning of the film already warns about the fabled character of this tale directed and starring Sergio Castellitto, which starts from a story written by the late Ettore Scola. The Italian filmmaker does not hide that we are facing a street rebuilt in a studio, in which a bookstore will house the main trio: its owner, his daughter, paralyzed and speechless after an accident that sees life pass by upstairs, and a hurricane of eccentric and funny woman, who enters a rainy day (Bérénice Bejo).

‘The story of my wife’



A ship captain (Gijs Naber) bets with a friend in a coffee shop that he will marry the first woman who walks through the door. The mysterious and sensual Lizzy (Léa Seydoux) does it, with whom the attraction is mutual and instantaneous. Against all odds, the protagonist achieves his goal, although he does not suspect that his beloved is actually a fatal woman, whose half truths and mood swings will make the sailor wonder if his wife is unfaithful to him with the bohemian Dedin (Louis Garrel) . Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi, winner of the Golden Bear in Berlin for ‘In Body and Soul’ and nominated for an Oscar, signs a brilliant and passionate love story about the ravages of jealousy and loneliness within the couple.

Italian cartoon cinema by Francesco Dafano and Luca Della Grotta, who give prominence to the objects that we throw away. Thus, Flaco is a broken cardboard box that lives in a market with his friend Bubbles, a bottle of cola, and other companions. All these outcasts dream of the legend of the magic pyramid, which speaks of a wonderful place where all waste has a second chance and is reborn to be useful again, both for themselves and for others.

More than 1,300,000 viewers in France have seen the adventures of a clumsy policeman who tries to become a hero when he is told that he only has 30 days to live. Tarek Boudali, French actor and director of Moroccan descent, plays a fearful and clumsy young agent, who has had to endure continuous mockery from his colleagues for years. When your doctor mistakenly announces that you have only one month to live, you will embark on a crazy adventure full of surprises. First he will experience days of excess in Las Vegas and later he will realize that, by dismantling a drug trafficking ring, he will be able to impress the girl of his dreams (Vanessa Guide) and, incidentally, become the hero he always wanted to be .