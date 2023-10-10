Shani Louk is a 22-year-old German girl who was at the Supernova music festival, in southern Israel, and which was attacked by Hamas. Her case went around the world in the midst of the tragedy because she was seen, injured and unconscious, in the back of an Islamist organization’s van.

As soon as her case became known, Ricarda Louk, her mother, insisted on knowing her daughter’s whereabouts, as well as her state of health. That search, it seems, came to an end and with a hopeful outcome.

According to Ricarda, after the video showing Shani in the Hamas van was released, she received by email an alert about the use of the credit card that his daughter was carrying.

The bank did not inform him of charges, but it did notify him of the use of that card on Sunday afternoon in a store located in front of the Indonesian Hospital, considered the most important in Gaza. There he started tracking Shani.

This Tuesday, Ricarda assured that she received information from unidentified “Palestinian sources”, who notified her: “Shani Louk is alive.” “Shani is alive, but she is in critical condition”commented the woman, who never lost hope of finding her daughter alive, despite the fact that many thought her dead due to the seriousness with which she is seen in the video released.

The young German woman’s mother said that her daughter is in a hospital in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury and emphasized that “every minute is critical.”

Shani Louk, the young German in Israel.

“This is really my desperate appeal to the whole country, to Germany, to help me bring my Shani back home, healthy.”said Ricarda, who further commented: “We should not discuss jurisdictional issues now.” This is because Shani has German and Israeli nationality, but her call is to Berlin.

Shani Louk, Shani’s aunt, who is in Israel, joined that call and denounced that the family is not receiving “any official information.” “Just from the videos,” she added.

Proceedings against Hamas

The German State Prosecutor’s Office opened this Tuesday proceedings against unknown members of the Islamist organization Hamas in connection with the kidnapping and murder of German citizens during Saturday’s attack in southern Israel.

Ines Peterson, the spokesperson for the institution based in Karlsruhe (south), told EFE that the investigations are based on charges of “integration into a foreign terrorist group, hostage-taking and murder.”

Authorities in Berlin have not yet provided official figures on the number of German citizens missing after the attack, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this Tuesday that his government is working “intensively” to clarify his whereabouts..

“We are trying to find out how many people it is and what we can do to make them free again,” he said this Tuesday at a press conference in Hamburg (north) with the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

A government spokesperson did not want to comment on individual cases on Monday “to protect those affected,” but declared that it must be assumed that among those kidnapped there are also people with German citizenship or dual nationality, while speaking of a “very confusing situation.” .

German media have so far reported one confirmed fatality, 22-year-old student Carolin Bohl, originally from Berlinwho visited the Nir Oz kibbutz in the company of his partner and whose relatives announced his death on social networks.

In addition to Shani, another woman of German origin remains missing after the Hamas attack.

Germany rules out evacuation flights

The German Government declared this Tuesday that Evacuation flights from Israel are not being considered at the moment because commercial airlines operate and there are exit options by land, while guaranteeing all the necessary consular help to German citizens who are in that country..

In a regular press conference, Christian Wagner, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, pointed out that “there are still commercial flights from Israel” and also “other possibilities, other ways, to leave Israel by land,” about which the consular service offers information and advice.

He specified that The German mission in Israel is offering information through its social networks, has prepared a frequently asked questions section on its website and has reinforced telephone supportwhile calling for registration in the electronic registry of Germans abroad as another means of direct communication.

He pointed out that during the weekend the number of registered people grew to around 4,500, but it is assumed that the number of Germans and especially people with dual nationality who are currently in Israel, is much higher.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE