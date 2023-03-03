Home page World

From: Cihad Koekten

A mother of seven unpacked an unexpected surprise package in Poland – quintuplets! Yes, you read that right, quintuplets!

Kraków (Poland) – A mother of seven in Poland obviously did not expect a surprising surge in births. Dominika Clarke (37), the already seven children aged ten months to twelve years – including two twins – brought to a hospital in Kraków over the weekend sweet quintuplets born. Wow, that must have been a bit of a shock for sure.

The new mom and her British husband Vince actually had only planned that another child will be addedbut it turned out that there were more as reported by rosenheim24.de. chances of having quintuplets, stand at 1 in 52 million, but Clarke, who is a mathematician by trade, thinks “those kinds of statistics” are just great. The happy mom added that the “chances of winning the lottery” were greater. And while some people lose control with just one baby, the mom of seven decided after the pregnancy “better than expected“ felt.

Because of premature birth: Babies are currently additionally ventilated

The babies, who go by the impressive names of Arianna Daisy, Charles Patrick, Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose and Henry James, were born already after 29 weeks and will be born by caesarean section currently additionally ventilated. But the head of neonatology, Ryszard Lauterbach, says he’s still optimistic and hopes to reach “the joyful moment of her discharge” soon. The University Hospital in Kraków even held a press conference to share happiness with the family. In addition, photos of the springs were shared with the public.

The Clarke family is looking forward to new life as a family of twelve

Although the Clarke family may be completely overwhelmed with the five new sausages, they are more than happy, as they revealed: “We can’t wait to bring them home and our new life as a family with twelve members to begin!” How noisy is this house going to get as we all grow up together?

