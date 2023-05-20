Milan, due to a distraction, a one-year-old child remains locked in the car with the keys inside: rescued by the Fire Brigade

An episode that is truly incredible is what happened in the early afternoon of Thursday 18 May, in the province of Milan. A child of just one year he was locked inside his mom’s car, with the cars inside.

The desperate woman and not knowing how to free him, asked for help from the Fire fighterswho in a few seconds managed to free the child and a calm down the young girl.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Thursday 18 Mayat about 16. Precisely along via Tanzi, in the area of winterlocated in the province of Milan.

It is not yet clear what happened, but the only thing that came out is that the mother, perhaps due to a distractionhe locked his son in the car, with the keys to open inside.

He couldn’t do anything to be able to take up again her baby. She was desperate and the only thing she could do was ask for help. For this reason she decided to call i Fire fighters, who arrived on site within minutes.

Firefighters without breaking the glass and creating other damage, have forced the door and luckily, they were able to open it in a matter of moments.

The condition of the one-year-old boy who was locked in the car

On the spot they also asked for the intervention of the police and the sanitary forces. The latter however, fortunately did not have to do Nothing for the little one, since it was in good conditions.

Despite the big scare, this episode also had the happy ending that everyone hoped for. Mom could embrace again her baby within minutes and everyone was happy.

All this happened due to a distraction, but thanks to the help of the police it had no serious consequences. The most beautiful thing is that the child was able to return immediately to home.