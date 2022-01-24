Evan was killed at 2, mom lied even while she held her dying son in her arms, to hide the real reason why her little baby was sick. Evan Lo Piccolo, in fact, died of trauma and injuries sustained from the constant beatings suffered in the family. A heartbreaking story that moved everyone.

Letizia Spatola, mother of Evan Lo Piccolo, has always said that she suffered from violence by comrade Salvatore Bianco. The man is accused in conjunction with the woman of voluntary homicide and aggravated family abuse after the death of the child.

Evan Lo Piccolo died at the age of 21 months on August 17, 2020, after being transported to the hospital in Modica, in the province of Ragusa, in Sicily. The child died for the beatings received over the years and for the injuries they had caused him bronchopneumonia and cardiac arrest.

The investigators did not have doubts. The beatings had been inflicted by the mother and stepfather, who, according to a psychiatric report, was perfectly fine capable of understanding and wanting at the time of the murder.

Anna Vagli, a criminologist appointed as a consultant by her paternal uncles, explains that the report reveals who the man was self conscious of what he was doing.

We will fight for the highest punishment to be imposed. Both to Letizia and Salvatore. After all, the thing that is most important to us is to give a voice to those who no longer have a voice: little Evan.

Evan killed at 2, mom lied as he died

Letizia Spatola has always claimed that she is in a state of slavery because of her former partner Salvatore and that she was unable to save Evan because she too was beaten. But Mrs. Spatola lied even when her son died in her arms on August 17, when the doctors tried to revive him and he was already unconscious, she justified the bruises that Evan had on his face by saying that he had obtained them with the lanyard pacifier. I think a mother who is truly concerned about a child has an interest in saving him does not use lies to protect her partner.

These the conclusions of the criminologist interviewed by the family.