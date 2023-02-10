Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A mother allows her toddler to choose a gift for his dad. The result goes viral and enchants the web.

Willenhall, UK – When children give a gift, it usually comes straight from the heart. But parents shouldn’t expect their children to consciously give them gifts too soon. Especially on anniversaries or religious holidays, parents shouldn’t blame their little ones if they don’t immediately think of their parents and rather accept presents than give presents. But early practice is known, that’s what a mother from Great Britain thought too. Shortly before her husband’s birthday, she allowed her son to choose gifts for his dad.

Mom allows toddler to buy gifts for his dad

The result of this has gone viral on the internet. The mother recorded a video in which she documents the gift shopping. First, she films her son, who can be seen with a shopping basket in a Poundland branch. Most products are sold there for around one pound, i.e. the British equivalent of the “one euro shop”.

She hands her son a bill and tells him: “You have ten pounds to spend on dad”. The child resolutely accepts the note and examines it. Then the mother asks her child to go and shop. He walks through the aisles of the store with a shopping basket that is much too big for his body.

Son buys gifts for his dad – video goes viral

First he stops in front of two rubber duckies on the shelf. After one of the two has made it into the shopping basket, he also grabs the second and throws it after it. Then it’s on to hygiene products. Although the little boy inspects the goods, none of them make it into the basket for the time being. Mint candies are also only looked at for the time being.

Only with the sweets does the little one find it again. He grabs a pack of chocolate beans and puts them in the basket. On the video it seems as if the boy knows exactly what he is doing. He underpins this again and again with the sentence: “In this direction” and that he is moving forward. He then ends up back at the mints, this time choosing to add them to the shop.

‘Best Birthday Gift Ever’: Web celebrates kid buying gifts for dad

A load of batteries, butter and isotonic water also make it into the shopping cart. Finally, there’s a packet of biscuits and a toy tractor, but in triplicate, which he packs in a Lego-themed bag of his choice. Although the boy has long since exceeded his budget, his mother lets it go and gives him the rest of the money he needs.

The network celebrates the little boy and his mother for the shopping spree. A user writes: “I really want to see the father’s reaction.” A woman comments: “Cool, three tractors and so many practical things, you just have to be happy. I think it’s super cute.” Another user wrote ironically: “Best birthday present ever, I mean, who doesn’t need three toy tractors?”

“True love”: video of father and son on their birthday stirs the network

In a second video from the mother, she then shows her son presenting the gifts to his father. On his birthday, the two surprise him in his bed and wake him up. A woman comments: “I’m in tears, that’s so beautiful.” A user writes: “Look how he looks at his son, that’s true love.” Because the father can hardly get out of the grin, even if he probably has to live with the fact that gifts like the tractor and the ducklings weren’t bought exclusively for him.