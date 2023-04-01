Veronica Youngblood drama, she killed her two sons aged 15 and 5 to get revenge on her husband

He is under arrest Veronica Youngblood, the 37-year-old mother who, to take revenge on her ex-husband, ended the lives of her two sons, aged 15 and 5. The policemen who intervened in the family’s house already knew what had happened, thanks to the phone call from their teenage daughter.

This incident occurred in 2018, in a house located in Virginia, shocked thousands of people. The woman from August 5 of that same year, is located in a district house.

It ended process in the last few days and the judge, for the moment is still deciding the sentence. However, what has emerged from the investigation is truly heartbreaking.

Veronica was born into a poor and very problematic family environment. In fact, over the years she has found herself facing real situations difficult. Unfortunately she stayed pregnant of her first daughter, when she was only 16, from someone she didn’t know.

A little later he met the partner, with whom he is married and some time later a second child was also born from this relationship.

However, between the two the relationship stood tilting. For this reason the man decided to separate and also had the intention of taking the children with him since he didn’t want to leave them with his wife.

The crime committed by Veronica Youngblood

So on August 5, 2018, the woman decided to implement hers floor. She sedated her children Sharon Castro aged 15 and Brooklyn Youngblood 5 years old.

Finally he hit them with several shots from a weapon. The 15-year-old managed to get up and ask the police for help, also saying that it was her own mother who committed the crime. However, after being transported to the hospital, he lost his life. The little brother, on the other hand, died at home.

Veronica called her husband shortly after to tell him what she had done. During the process to try to defend yourselftried to link the crime to his mental health issues, but the Judges never have believed.