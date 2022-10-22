Texas drama, Melissa Towne the mom who killed her 5-year-old daughter because she said she was evil

A sad story took place last Sunday, October 16, in a small town in Texas. A mom called Melissa Towne he ended his daughter’s life during a walk in the park. Now the agents are investigating and are also looking for the murder weapon.

A heartbreaking episode he has upset the whole community again. The little girl was only 5 years old, but it will be only the discoveries of the police a shed light about what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around noon on Sunday 16 October. Specifically in the county of Harrisin Texas.

The woman went to the hospital screaming desperately, with the lifeless body of his daughter behind his van. Once she entered the facility she asked Help to the doctors.

The doctors rushed into the vehicle, but it was at this point that they made a heartbreaking discovery. The little girl of suns 5 years, had a great cut in the throat and despite their attempts to revive her, they had no choice but to acknowledge her sad demise.

The mother immediately has confessed to the doctors what he had done. In justification she said that her daughter was evil and he no longer wanted to have anything to do with her.

The arrest of Melissa Towne after the confession of the crime

The doctors saw the mother’s story, they have alerted promptly the police. The latter arrived at the hospital, took the woman into custody and took her to the station.

During the interrogation Melissa Towne has confessed everything. She said her daughter was turned bad and that she no longer wanted to deal with it.

So after taking the gun from home, he took it to the park and ended his life. The little one though, she didn’t lose her life right away, she did screamed and cried, but that didn’t stop Mom either. She eventually locked her body in some black bags, loaded it into the luggage compartment of his van and took her to the hospital. The doctors, however, were unable to do anything to save her.