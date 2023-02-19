Drama in Oristano, 13-year-old found dead in the bathroom of the house: her mother killed her and then tried to take her own life

A truly heartbreaking episode took place yesterday, Saturday 18 February, in the municipality of Oristano. A 52-year-old mother ended her daughter’s life 13 years old and then he tried to take his own life, throwing himself from the balcony of his house.

Information on this matter is still a lot fragmentary, as there are several points to clarify. Investigators are trying to understand the reason of this extreme gesture.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Saturday 18 February. Precisely in the fraction of Silìin the municipality of Oristano, which is located in the province of Sassari.

The 13 year old Clear Charter was found by her dad, dead in bath home. While her mother was dying in the street, after she tried to take her life by jumping off the balcony.

From what has emerged so far, the two parents were separated for several years. The woman lived in that house with her only daughter and was unemployed for some time now.

The husband, on the other hand, is well known in the community as he works as an agent of the local police. Seeing his daughter with several wounds on her body, the man promptly alerted the police and also the sanitary.

The condition of the mother and the death of her 13-year-old daughter

Unfortunately, however, when the sanitary ware arrived, it was no longer there for the girl nothing to do. Doctors had no choice but to note her excruciating death.

The mother, however, is now found hospitalized at the San Martino hospital in Sassari. The rescuers transported her by helicopter and her conditions are very good serious.

The police are currently on the job rebuild with exactly what happened, but above all to find out the reasons of this extreme gesture. The whole community is shocked.