three minors they lost their lives at the hands of their own motherafter she made a strange religious ritual with candleswhile he was at home, Los Angeles California.

The woman was identified as Angela Flores, A 38-year-old mother of seven, accused of killing three of them, her eight-year-old twins, and her 12-year-old daughter.

It has been claimed that the woman was seen enacting a strange religious ceremony in a neighbor’s front yard the night before their bodies were found.

According to the New York Post, her teenage son, who has not been named due to his age, was involved in the murder of his younger brothers.

Angela he would have mentioned that the children were fine, unharmed, and that they had gone to live out of state with their father.

One day before the LAPD Police find the children, it was said that Angela was seen enacting a strange religious ceremony in the front garden from a neighbor’s house.

Prisila Canales, who lives two houses from the house of Angelamentioned to the LA Times, that he had heard the woman scream: “’My family is abusing me!’, then he opened a bible and lit several candles”.

“The screams I heard; I knew it wasn’t right. I can still hear her screaming,” Prisila mentioned.

When they arrived paramedicsthey had already been informed about the strange behavior, put her on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.

She was finally arrested Sunday night, on three counts of murder, with bail set at $6 million.

For now, an autopsy is pending to confirm the identities of the three children victims.

Initially, the Los Angeles police were called for the first time around 07:00 on Sunday, the report mentioned an assault with weapons, upon arrival at the site they discovered the bodies of minors.

Neighbors said the family had been living on the property for about three or four months.