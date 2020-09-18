Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her pregnancy period these days as well as shooting. Now recently, Kareena has shot a brand of her baby, whose video she has shared. In the video you will see that the two are sitting together and they are asked some questions. During this time, he was asked, how was the experience when he first adopted Timur? Kareena had said, By the way, I kept Timur in my stomach for 9 months. But when she was first adopted, that feeling was very different and lovely.

At the same time, Saif says, you cannot tell that feeling in words.

The two are again asked who does Pamper (pampered) the most to Taimur, then Saif immediately points towards Kareena.

Let me tell you that during an interview a few days ago, Kareena had told what is something that she does not want to repeat in the second pregnancy. Kareena had said, ‘When I was pregnant at the time of Taimur, everyone used to tell me to eat a lot and that is why my weight increased by 25 kg. I don’t want to do the same thing again. I just want to be healthy and fit. I think during the first pregnancy everyone used to say eat paratha, eat ghee, drink milk. But now I say listen, I have done all this before. I know who my body needs.

Kareena Kapoor’s baby bump will not be seen in Lal Singh Chadha

Let us tell that Kareena’s film Lal Singh Chadha also has a lot of shooting left. In such a situation, speculations are being made about how Kareena will shoot Lal Singh Chadha with Baby Bump. Well, the makers have found a way out.

According to reports, Kareena’s baby bump is now visible, so VFX will be used to hide it. Kareena is yet to shoot 100 days for ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In such a situation, she is expected to join the film team in September or October and complete her part shoot.