An immense tragedy occurred in the early hours of this morning in Riminimore precisely in the locality of San Giuliano. A woman of about 40 years old threw herself from the roof of the building where her parents live, taking her 6-year-old son with her. Both died instantly. The authorities found, at the site of the tragedy, a note written by the mother.

A dramatic awakening for all the inhabitants of the city of Rimini and in particular for those who live in San Giuliano locationwhere in the early hours of today, Friday 5 July, an absolute tragedy occurred. It happened around 8:30, in a building on Via delle Piante.

The protagonists of this tragedy are: woman of about 40 years oldwhose personal details have not yet been disclosed, and his son, a child of just 6 years old. She would have arrived on site like every day to accompany her son to his grandparents. The latter lived in that very building. She would then have to go to work and, later, the grandparents would accompany the little boy to summer camp.

Photo credit: Manuel Migliorini – Teleromagna.it

However, the woman, who apparently suffered from a strong depressionshe climbed up to the fifth floor of the building, on roofand it would be thrown into the void holding her baby in her arms. The impact was very violent for both of them and unfortunately fatal. The rescuers who arrived on the scene could do nothing but note their death.

The patrol officers and the flying squad intervened on the spot, as well as the magistrate on duty and the chief commissioner. According to what has emerged, it seems that a ticketa sort of letter, in which he seems to have explained the reasons of his gesture. The two leave their companion, who apparently was the child’s father.