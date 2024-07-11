Carol Bongiovimother of the famous singer Jon Bon Jovi, passed away at the age of 83 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, just three days before her 84th birthday. Jon Bon Jovi remembered his mother in a statement released to People:

“Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and positive attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

Jon Bon Jovi’s Mother Dies at 83

Carol Bongioviknown affectionately by fans as “Mom Jovi,” played a pivotal role in her son’s career, supporting him from the very beginning. She founded the Bon Jovi fan club and ran several related activities, contributing significantly to the band’s success.

In 1959, Carol enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she met her future husband. John Bongiovi Sr.. The couple supported Jon Bon Jovi throughout his career, as the singer himself said in an interview with The Big Issue:

“What I got from my parents was the ability to make a dream come true. Even if I wasn’t good at my job, if I believed I was, I could work at it. As I got older, I realized that I got a great gift from my parents. They really believed in John Kennedy’s mantra of going to the moon. ‘Yes, of course you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.’ And I went.”

As reported on VarietyCarol Bongiovi played a key role in directing her son towards the path of music. He gave him an acoustic guitar and encouraged him to play it: a gesture that marked the beginning of Jon Bon Jovi’s extraordinary musical career.

Jon Bon Joviborn John Francis Bongiovi Jr. on March 2, 1962 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, is an American singer-songwriter, musician and actor, best known as the leader of Bon Jovi, with over 130 million albums sold worldwide. He has released two solo albums and sixteen studio albums with his band. In the 1990s, Jon Bon Jovi also embarked on an acting career, starring in numerous films and appearing on several television series. In addition to music and film, Jon Bon Jovi is the founder and former principal owner of the Arena Football League team, the Philadelphia Soul.

