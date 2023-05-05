A mother comes to offer money to those who want to spend time with her son, sad because he can’t have friends. For Christian, a 24-year-old born with Down syndrome, opportunities for socializing have been significantly reduced. So his mother, Donna Herter, published a post on Facebook in which she offered a fee to anyone who said they were willing to spend a couple of hours with the boy. The story comes from Minnesota.

Christian’s isolation began after graduation. Until he attended the school the problem never arose, but later he found himself alone. The woman, who is a nurse, explained to the American media: “He constantly asks me why no one wants to come and spend some time with him. When we go to the supermarket or enter a shop he invites everyone to come to our house to play video games, but then it is not clear why no one really comes”.

Not knowing what answers to give to the boy and who to turn to, the woman decided to launch an appeal on Facebook: “I wrote that I was looking for a local boy, aged between 20 and 28, and that I would pay him 80 dollars (just over 70 euros) for two hours in which he was supposed to play video games and hang out with Christian. All he wants is just a friend to do boyish stuff with.” Donna could not have imagined that in a few hours the post would have garnered thousands of comments: “I was freaking out. My hands were shaking, I was sweating. I was just looking for some local kids, I didn’t want to invite the whole world to our house.” She was overwhelmed and considered deleting the post, but a friend told her to look at her replies first.

He discovered that there were parents who offered suggestions and people who volunteered, without the need for compensation. Among them, Donna chose seven guys who now visit Christian once a week on a rotation basis, such as James Hasting, who commented: “When I first read the post it broke my heart because he felt he had to pay people to be friends with Christian. He taught me to look at the world for more than what we see on the surface”.

In addition, people from all over the country are sending gifts to the 24-year-old, who has been invited to hang out with the local firefighters, was made an honorary one-day mayor of the nearby town and has been bowling with the local Marines. “Every night he goes to bed with a smile on his face. He tells all of his new friends about him. He is so excited to talk about life now and what he is doing,” concluded the mother.