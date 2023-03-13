Jonathan Ke Quan he won the award for best supporting actor thanks to the movie “Everything everywhere at the same time” at the 2023 Oscars. The actor of Vietnamese origin could not help but break when he heard his name as the winner of the category, he went the stage crying The first words that came out of his mouth were to dedicate this award to his mother, who watches it from home. “My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching me. Mom, I won an Oscar!” he said noticeably excited.

What did Jonathan Ke Quan say when he won the Oscar?

When Jonathan Ke Quan went up to receive his awards at the 2023 Oscars, he told how his difficult step was to get to Hollywood and how he is fulfilling his dreams today. “My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow ended up here in Hollywood, the biggest stage,” he recalled his time as an immigrant.

“They say stories like this only happen in movies… I can’t believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream”, the actor maintained while the other actors present at the ceremony applauded and shouted for his victory. “Many thanks to the Academy for this honor,” he added.

Jonathan Ke Quan dedicates his Oscar award to his wife

In the same way, he dedicated the Oscar award to his wife, who was his support from day one. “I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife,” said Jonathan Ke Quan as the camera panned to her crying. “That every month after month, year after year for 30 years has told me that one day my moment would come…”, the actor broke down.

“Dreams are something we have to believe in, I almost gave up on my dream so all of you keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back.”finished now Oscar winner.